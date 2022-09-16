Uride is offering up to 50% of all rides to a maximum of $10 until Sept. 25.
Bus drivers are refusing overtime to back their efforts to win a new collective agreement. Their union estimates as much as one-quarter of normal service depends on drivers working overtime, and says the refusal to work extra shifts will have an impact on service.
“We understand that many citizens of Kelowna may be affected by the disruption of the transit service. We want to ensure that everyone has access to a safe and reliable ride throughout the job action,” Ravi Dhami, a Uride manager, said in a release.
Those wanting to take advantage of the discounted fare should enter promo code HERE4U when booking a ride on the Uride app.