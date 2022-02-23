Revised expansion plans for a Kelowna hotel show a building half as tall but with twice as many new rooms.
Instead of a 12-storey tower with 83 rooms, new expansion plans for the Ramada Hotel show a six-storey building with 160 rooms. The new building would extend from Harvey Avenue to Enterprise Way.
The proposal is described as a “condo development” in the development application now under review by city planners. A typical unit size in the new building would be 313 sq.-ft., the application states.
Features include two enclosed rooftop gathering places separated by an array of solar panels. The design is by Meiklejohn Architects.
In December 2019, owners of the Ramada announced plans for a 12-storey addition to be constructed from mass timber. It was hailed as being Kelowna’ first wood-from high-rise.
“It’s always best to be first. Nobody remembers second,” David Prystay of Penticton-Based RPB Hotels and Resorts, owner of the Ramada, said at the time.
Plans were for construction to start in the summer of 2020 with completion forecast for late 2021 or early 2022.
The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020 greatly disrupted the travel and accommodation industry.