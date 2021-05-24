The Central Okanagan's largest community garden and one of West Kelowna's three off-leash dog parks would have to move under plans for a new high school in the city.
Trustees will consider a proposal Wednesday to demolish George Pringle elementary in central Westbank and build a new secondary school on the 10 acre property.
"Unfortunately, we need the land that's now being leased to the municipality for the community garden and the dog park," school board chair Moyra Baxter said Monday.
Compared to an elementary school, a high school requires more land for sports fields and for parking, Baxter said.
A nearby children's water park would be unaffected by plans for the new high school, since it's on land owned by the City of West Kelowna.
The community garden was built in 2007 on land leased by the school board to the Regional District of Central Okanagan. When the Westside incorporated later that year, the new municipality assumed the lease from the regional district.
"This garden is the biggest of all the community garden sites in the Central Okanagan thus far, with 56 plots," the group's website states.
The off-leash dog park is one of three maintained by the City of West Kelowna; the others are in Shannon Woods park and Gellatly Bay.
Baxter says she understands there may be some disappointment at the loss of the community garden and dog park, accessed off Hebert Road. But she said the closures, expected to happen by January 2024 at the latest, would be an unavoidable consequence of making the site suitable for a high school.
"Everything has been looked at thoroughly, and anguished over, because we do understand that many people have enjoyed using both the community garden and the dog park for many years," Baxter said.
The district's plan, to be discussed and likely voted-on at Wednesday's meeting, is to close George Pringle elementary after the end of the 2021-2022 school year, with its students re-directed to other schools.
A new high school would open at the George Pringle site in September 2025. The entire plan is subject to funding approval from the Ministry of Education.
"The ministry has given approval in principle for a new Westside high school subject to the government receiving an actual plan on how we plan to build it," Baxter said. "We have to get on with this and submit the plan now, because there's always the chance we could lose access to that funding."