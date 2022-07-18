Kelowna city councillors will decide next Tuesday whether to re-write the terms of a deal for a new downtown high-rise.
Proponents of a building at 530 Doyle Ave. hope to win permission to increase the height of the tower from 13 storeys to 25 storeys. Municipal planners endorse the request, saying in part that the revised design protects lake views from residents and tenants of nearby properties.
City staff also say a 25-storey building would “differentiate itself from the lower mid-rise building forms of neighbouring properties, providing variation and contrast”.
The tower would have 259 rental suites and 2,600 square metres of office and retail space. There’s also a 557 square metre ‘creative hub’ to be used by arts and culture groups for a variety of purposes.
As part of the development, the Art Walk would be extended south to Doyle Avenue.
The developer, Appelt Properties, was chosen by the city in 2020 through a competitive bid process to construct a residential building on the site, the former location of the Kelowna RCMP detachment.
A civic group called Kelowna Legacy has said that because the tower’s proposed design has changed from 13 to 25 storeys, the project should be cancelled and the development opened up to a new round of bidding.
“We believe the average citizen would look at this situation and feel something is just not right,” the group said in a recent press release.
Because a height variance is being sought, interested members of the community can address council on the matter. The anticipated start time for the July 26 meeting at City Hall is 7 p.m.