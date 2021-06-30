Wherever you go after you get out of the frying pan and go into the fire, that's where Kelowna went Tuesday.
Successive days of hot temperature records continued as the city reached an incredible 45.6 C.
And the temperature in Lytton set another all-time Canadian record, peaking Tuesday at 49.6 C.
Across the province, 20 towns and cities experienced conditions above 40 C. Records for the date were set in 49 communities.
Today should be another record-setter, with highs of 43 C expected in Kelowna, Penticton, and Vernon.
"Threat: Daytime highs ranging from 36 to 44 degrees celsius combined with overnight lows of 18 to 24 degrees celsius," reads a heat warning from Environment Canada.
But a crack in the so-called "heat dome" - the term given by meteorologists to a large intense area of high pressure over western North America - will appear on Canada Day.
Highs will reach 37 C and there's said to be a risk of showers or thunderstorms in the afternoon.
The City of West Kelowna has cancelled a free outdoor concert it had planned for Kinsmen Park. It will be rescheduled to a future date.
Sunny conditions are forecast again for the weekend, with temperatures peaking in the more seasonal range of 32 C.