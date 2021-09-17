Vaccination rates showed no change last week in four of the seven Kelowna areas that are tracked by the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.
There was upward progress only in Glenmore and Okanagan Mission, the two areas that already had the highest vaccination rates, and in West Kelowna.
No significant change in the number of people who've been vaccinated against COVID-19 occurred in downtown Kelowna, Rutland, Lake Country, and the rural areas of the Central Okanagan.
Below is the current vaccination rate for the seven areas along with the rate last week:
Glenmore - 86% (85)
Okanagan Mission - 86 (85)
Downtown Kelowna - 84, unchanged
West Kelowna - 82 (81)
Rutland - 78, unchanged
Lake Country - 78, unchanged
Rural, including Peachland - 76, unchanged
With the uptick in vaccination rates in Glenmore and Okanagan Mission, residents in those two areas are now close to the provincial vaccination rate of 86.3%.
All figures refer to the percentage of people 12 and older who've had at least one o the two necessary vaccination shots.