The City of Kelowna wants the public’s help in naming its new snowblower.
The machine can fill 500 trucks per hour, weighs more than 10,000 lbs, and can launch snow clear over a house, the city says.
“All it needs now is a fitting name. Choose the winning name and you’ll forever share in the glory of the machine’s awesome snow-clearing power,” the city said in a Thursday release.
Submissions can be made on the city’s website until Dec. 23, with the top 10 suggestions put to a public vote early next year.
The person who submits the winning entry can get a photo shoot with the snowblower, and some modest prizes, the city says.