Kelowna taxpayers have been billed $16,863.31 for a two-day trip to Vancouver by Mayor Colin Basran, six city councillors, and top municipal staff.
That was the total charge for airfares, food, transportation, and two nights’ stay at the Vancouver Marriott Pinnacle Hotel.
Basran and the councillors toured the North Vancouver Shipyards redevelopment site, the Olympic Village at False Creek, and various community centres and pools.
They say the tour will help them make better decisions in the months ahead concerning the redevelopment of the old Tolko Mill site in downtown Kelowna and the proposed $132 million rebuilding of the Parkinson rec centre.
According to a summary of the trip attached to Monday’s agenda, one of council’s chief learnings from the trip was that the proposed Parkinson replacement, which must still be approved by voters, should be built as big as possible.
“While the project needs to be guided in a financially responsible way, the project should be focused on building what will best serve the community for the coming decades. It was noted on multiple occasions that there will be no complaints about the facility being too large, but there would be concern about building a facility that is too small or missed the needs of our growing, diverse community,” says a report from city manager Doug Gilchrist, who was one of several staffers to accompany councillors on the trip to Vancouver.
The proposed new Parkinson centre would cover 137,000 sq.-ft., almost triple the size of existing building.
Other learnings from the trip, Gilchrist says, was that the proposed Parkinson replacement building should have high ceilings and lots of windows so users have a nice view of the surrounding lawns, and that the building should have two elevators in case one breaks down.
The proposed new Parkinson centre should also have “more universal and family change rooms rather than spend the resources on gender-specific facilities,” Gilchrist’s report states.