About 3,000 British Columbians got their first COVID-19 vaccination shot between Monday and Wednesday.
Statistically, this was not enough to boost the vaccination rate, which has remained since Monday at 90.7% of everyone aged 12 and older in the province.
The rise in the vaccination level has been slowing for weeks, raising the prospect of a plateau being reached at which point significant increases among those aged 12 and older are unlikely.
Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said this week she believed vaccinations of the 300,000 B.C. children under age 12 would begin before Christmas.
Across B.C., 324 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed between Tuesday and Wednesday. Of these, 50 cases were in the Interior Health region.
Almost 40% of people who've tested positive for COVID-19 in the past week have been fully vaccinated. Fully vaccinated people also make up 28% of those who've been hospitalized for the disease in the past two weeks.
Henry says older people are still at risk of catching COVID-19 even if they've been fully vaccinated because their immune systems do not respond as well as those who are younger.