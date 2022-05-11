However much Renee Merrifield spent on her B.C. Liberals’ leadership bid, she now has to spend $500 more.
The seven contenders had until May 6 to file a campaign finance report with Elections B.C.
But only Gavin Drew, Michael Lee, and Ellis Ross met the deadline. Merrifield, MLA for Kelowna-Mission, along with Val Litwin and winner Kevin Falcon missed the deadline.
They have until June 6 to provide their campaign information, and must also include a $500 late filing fee.
Stan Sipos was granted an extension until June 6 without the late filing fee because of extenuating circumstances, Elections B.C. says.
In an email, Merrifield said: "Our return was prepared long ago but we experienced issues securing an available auditor, whose report is necessary to submit to Elections B.C.
"We have now secured an auditor and while we have submitted our return in draft, our audited return will be submitted in due course," Merrifield said.
She declined to indicate approximately how much money she spent on her campaign, saying the information will be released by Elections B.C.
Falcon won the February leadership election on the fifth round of voting by party members. Merrifield, a first term MLA, finished sixth among the seven contenders, drawing about three percent support on the first ballot.
According to information filed with Elections B.C., Dew’s campaign cost $135,000, Ellis Ross’ campaign cost $502,000 and Michael Lee’s campaign cost $621,000.
Merrifield was named by Falcon as the party's shadow critic for Environment and Climate Change.