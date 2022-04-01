A fourth provincial electoral district should be created in the Central Okanagan, the region’s three MLAs say.
Rapid population growth in the area warrants the addition of another riding, according to Norm Letnick, Ben Stewart, and Renee Merrifield.
“With over 225,000 people in the area, the case can definitely be made for a fourth riding,” Letnick said Friday in an interview.
“And with just a little bit of tweaking to the riding boundaries, we could end up at a place in eight years where all four electoral districts have pretty much the same population,” Letnick said.
The B.C. Electoral Boundaries Commission has invited public input on how the province’s 87 electoral districts might be increased and the boundaries redrawn to reflect population changes. Up to six new electoral districts can be added as part of the review.
One key aspect of the proposal put forward by the three Kelowna-area MLAs is to use Okanagan Lake as a natural dividing point. Currently, the riding of Kelowna West includes downtown Kelowna and all of the Westside.
A better and more natural division, the three MLAs say, would be for Kelowna West to encompass only areas on the west side of the lake, from north of Killiney Beach to the Okanagan Connector.