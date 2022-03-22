The federal Liberal Party’s “clandestine” backroom deal with the NDP is exactly what people hate about politics, says an Okanagan Conservative politician.
MP Dan Albas, who represents Central Okanagan–Similkameen–Nicola, said the deal shows Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is not focused on Canadians. Instead, he’s been concentrating on finding a way to “artificially” give himself the majority he’s been craving.
“Rather than talking about how to make life more affordable, they’re using their time and energy to give themselves a break,” he said in an interview. “This is not good for transparency. It’s not good for accountability.”
The Liberals failed to win a clear majority in the last election and currently hold 159 of the 338 seats in the House of Commons, while the NDP has 25 MPs. The agreement announced Tuesday will see the NDP support Trudeau's minority government through to 2025.
Albas wondered whether the Liberal Party and NDP would make the fine-print details of their agreement public.
He said the Conservative Party’s job as the Official Opposition has just become more important.
“Now it falls further on us. It makes my job in opposition harder because they’re not doing theirs,” he said of the NDP. “When it comes time to actually hold them to account, they continue to give them a free pass.”
South Okanagan-West Kootenay MP Richard Cannings said in an interview this is the kind of politics people do want.
“It has politicians working together instead of in partisan fashion,” he said. We are getting real wins for Canadians that are going to change lives.”
The federal deal is similar to a provincial one struck in 2017 between the BC NDP and the BC Green Party. Generally, it involves an opposition party agreeing to support the government on confidence motions and budget or appropriation votes for a certain period of time.
During a news conference Tuesday, Trudeau said the government will focus on issues on which the parties agree, rather than disagree, including action on dental care, pharmacare, climate change, housing and paid sick leave.
"In the areas where there is not agreement, we will continue to do the things that the Liberal Party was elected to do," he said. "And we'll look for support from other parties as necessary as we move forward."
Cannings said democracy is being served by the deal, adding more than half of Canadians collectively voted for the Liberals and NDP.
“The Conservatives are going to be disappointed because they’re left out of that to some extent,” he said. “Maybe they don’t like the fact that people are going to have access to prescription medicines or dental care. They should come out and say that if that’s what they want because they’ve never supported those NDP motions in the past.”
Kelowna-Lake Country Conservative MP Tracy Gray called the deal a “power-grab” done in secret.
“Canadians didn’t vote for an NDP government, yet will now have rejected NDP policies imposed onto them through 2025,” she said in a statement to media. “With this Liberal-NDP backroom coalition, we can only expect this to increase with a high-spending, high-tax agenda.”
Gray said that under the Liberals, Canada has had record deficits and the national debt has added up to over $1 trillion for the first time ever.
“Conservatives and I will use every tool in our parliamentary toolbox to hold this Liberal-NDP backroom coalition to account."
Trudeau cited the global and economic instability caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine as well as the results of last September's federal election as catalysts of the new arrangement.
"The message from Canadians was as clear as the mandate they gave Parliament: work together to put people and families first, deliver results and build a better future," he said.
"What this means is that during this uncertain time, the government can function with predictability and stability, present and implement budgets and get things done for Canadians."
He added that on areas where the Liberals and NDP do not agree, such as a potential increase in defence spending in response to Russia's attack on Ukraine, such situations will be managed on a case-by-case basis. He added the NDP does not have a veto.
— with files from the Canadian Press