The Hells Angels aren’t going anywhere even if they lose their Kelowna clubhouse, say the provincial police who monitor their activities.
In a recent decision, B.C.’s top court, the Court of Appeal, ruled that Angels’ clubhouses in Kelowna, Nanaimo and East Vancouver must be turned over to the province’s Civil Forfeiture Office.
The Angels could try to appeal to the Supreme Court of Canada.
Because of the possibility of an appeal, police say they need to be cautious in their comments following the court decision, but Staff Sgt. Lindsey Houghton with the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of B.C. – the province’s gang police – did respond to a few questions from The Daily Courier by email.
Kelowna RCMP did not, despite repeated requests.
“There is no indication that the Hells Angels will be leaving Kelowna or reducing their presence there in spite of any recent court decisions,” Houghton wrote.
“The Hells Angels will, as they have done for decades following court cases, undoubtedly carry on and continue their activities. We and our policing partners remain committed to investigating any alleged criminal activity.”
The Angels’ seem to have lowered their public profile in recent years in Kelowna, but that doesn’t mean they are any less active, Houghton said.
“The Hells Angels have, for years, tried to do their business ‘below the radar’ and not draw attention to themselves ... being happy to let other organized crime groups/gangs/those involved in the criminal element operate in the spotlight,” wrote Houghton.
“Since the time when the Kelowna Chapter became their own autonomous chapter from the HA’s East End Chapter in the late 2000s, they’ve probably had some of the most enforcement action and investigations involving them and their members than any other B.C. HA clubhouse. The EPandora and EPredicate investigations are two examples of large investigations and there are many more.
“As residents of Kelowna know all too well, there have been a significant number of incidents involving Hells Angels members in Kelowna, with one of the most tragic being the murder of Dain Phillips where two full-patch HA
members were convicted.
Norman Cocks and Robert Thomas pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the 2011 beating death of Phillips in Kelowna. They were sentenced to 15 years in jail in 2014. Phillips was trying to be a peacemaker in a dispute involving his sons. He was beaten with baseball bats and hammers.
CFSEU officers know the clubhouse well.
“CFSEU-BC officers have been well aware of the clubhouse, like we are all Hells Angels clubhouses in British Columbia, and have attended there many times over the years for various events, parties, etc. that have been held there, as well as a part of various
investigations,” Houghton wrote.