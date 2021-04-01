Donald Trump appears to have his eye on Kelowna’s waterfront.
Photos of what look like a Trump tower or Trump hotel occupying prime Okanagan Lake foreshore were leaked to The Daily Courier today, April 1.
When reached at his Mar-a-lago golf resort in Florida, Trump said he’s heard great things about Kelowna.
“Developers all across the globe are talking about the towers going up in your city,” the ex-president said. “I want in. They’re giving them away. They’re making it so easy to build these things.”
Details on the final product are scarce, however. When asked if it would be a hotel, office tower or residential space, the man who made his fortune developing New York City properties said it will be all of those things — and more.
He said he’s heard the tallest towers to be built in Kelowna could reach 42 storeys, and construction of a downtown hotel could be delayed; he’s ready to beat them both.
“I’m going to come in and get this done faster than anyone. I tell you what, I’m going to build the biggest tower there. It’s going to be huge. The best tower. I think we can go to 50 storeys. Maybe 100, I don’t know. We’ll see. Stand by. I might even throw a casino, steakhouse and university in,” he said.
“It’ll be so good, so tall, you will be able to see Penticton from the top, although I don’t know why you’d want to.”
Loof Lirpa News Services