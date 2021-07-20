The 91st Miss Kelowna Lady of the Lake and her Princess have been selected.
Arianna Steinson is Miss Kelowna and Lily Johannesson-Arndt were awarded the top honours at an event last week.
"The pair will represent Kelowna and Kelowna's youth at various events and volunteer opportunities throughout B.C. over the coming year as the province opens up again," the non-profit society that oversees the Lady of the Lake program says in a release.
The girls were part of a six-month training program which included public speaking, financial planning, area knowledge, self-defence, and car maintenance. There were five judged events, and scholarships are available to program participants.
"The Lady of the Lake program is the longest running program of its kind in B.C.," the society release states. "The program has changed its focus over the years to become more an ambassador-scholarship program than a beauty pageant."
Those interested in arranging for Miss Kelowna and her princess to attend their community event can send an email to ladyofthelake@live.ca