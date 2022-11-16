A new federal economic development agency focused on B.C. is opening an office in Kelowna.
PacifiCan will have a presence in the Innovation Centre at the northwest corner of Ellis Street and Doyle Avenue in the downtown core.
The agency provides funding and business advice to growing companies.
“Today’s announcement is about working more closely together to support the growth of your businesses and respond to the priorities of your communities,” federal minister of international development Harjit Sajjan said in a Wednesday release.
PacifiCan also has offices or plans for offices in Vancouver, Surrey, Prince George, Victoria, Prince Rupert, Victoria, Cranbrook, Campbell River, and Fort St. John.
As well as announcing the Kelowna office, Sajjan said a Kelowna company, Pela, would receive $3.6 million in funding from PacifiCan. The firm re-uses plastic waste to produce consumer products.
The federal funding will allow Pela to hire new staff, acquire new facilities, and target new markets for its products, company officials say.
“This funding will be instrumental in supporting our aggressive growth and competitiveness as we expand globally and accelerate our mission to create a sustainable waste-free future,” founder Jeremy Lang said.