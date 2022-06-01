Lights at Prospera Place were upgraded as part of an ill-fated effort by Kelowna to host the 2020 Memorial Cup.
The City of Kelowna provided GSL Group, the arena’s owner, with $183,000 to improve lights that shine on the ice surface, Jim Gabriel, the divisional director of active living and culture, said Wednesday.
“GSL was responsible for the upgrade,” Gabriel said in an email. “GSL is paying this back in full through annual payments,” that continue until 2029, when the city assumes ownership of the downtown arena, Gabriel said.
Despite the installation of new lights before the 2020 Memorial Cup, which was cancelled after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the illumination for games is still not up to standards set by the Canadian Hockey League, Gabriel said.
“There remain issues with the over-ice lights in meeting CHL standards that GSL Group is responsible to rectify,” Gabriel said.
For its part, the company says it has met all contractual agreements specified in the agreement that led to the opening of the 6,500-seat rink in 1999.
“Prospera Place and GSL Group have been and continue to be in compliance with our obligations and contractual agreements,” the company said this week in a release.
After the 2020 Memorial Cup was cancelled, it was widely expected Kelowna would again be awarded the tournament when hosting rights, which rotate among the country’s three major junior leagues, returned to the Western Hockey League.
However, it was announced last Friday that Kamloops had won the right to host the 2023 Memorial Cup.