A Kelowna man will ride a bike that belonged to his late son when he participates in a fundraiser for cancer research later this month.
Nicholas Witzke died of colon cancer in April. He was 32 years old.
"I now ride Nicholas' bike, and when I hold the handlebars in my grip, I feel I am holding his hands," says Kevin Witzke.
Witzke says his son was his best friend and the two competed in many bike races together over the years.
The Tour de Cure, set for Aug. 28, is a fundraiser for the BC Cancer Foundation. After raising pledges, participants will bike varying distances in communities all over the province.
"Money won't bring back Nicholas, but money can be used to fund campaigns to raise awareness of the disease and the importance of early detection," Witzke says.
Witzke will cycle 160 km through Kelowna. "Nicholas would have filled the route with climbs, but I do not have his strength and will choose a more rolling and scenic path," Witzke says.
Nicholas was a fit and active 31-year-old when he was diagnosed with colon cancer in October 2019. The last ride the father and son took together was in December 2020, to a chemotherapy appointment.
There are three Tour de Cure routes set for Kelowna. The 50 km route extends through the city and ends at Okanagan Mountain provincial park; the 100 km route travels through the city and to Lake Country and back; the 160 km route is north to Vernon and back to Kelowna on Westside Road.
For more information on the Tour de Cure and to donate or join as a participant, see Tourdecure.ca