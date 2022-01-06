Permission should be given for a giant banner at Kelowna General Hospital, almost 25 times larger than city rules allow, to be made permanent, city planners.
A variance should be granted because the banner promotes a good cause and is colorful, officials say.
"The signage promotes messages that promote the community as a whole and not a private business for marketing and financial purposes, including the promotion of charitable campaigns and, more broadly, Kelowna General Hospital," staff write in a support of the variance, which will be considered by city council on Jan. 18.
"The sign does express a variety of imagery, colour and material types which create visual interest from the street," planners say.
City regulations say banners should be no larger than two square metres. The one hanging from a hospital building on the east side of Pandosy Street is 47 square metres. It promotes the fundraising arm of the hospital.
Temporary permission for the banner was given when it was put up last spring to promote a fundraising campaign. The campaign was so successful, hospital officials say, that they'd like the city to grant a variance so the big banner could stay in place indefinitely and promote other fundraising initiatives.