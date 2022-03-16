The owner of a successful furniture and appliance chain has donated $100,000 toward the new Health Sciences Centre at Okanagan College.
Ray Kandola, owner of City Furniture and Appliances, hopes his donation will help attract and keep students in the Okanagan.
“As we get older, we all need health care,” Kandola said in a college release. “I’ve been involved in fundraising and I know what it means to the organization, and why a person should do it. Every little bit helps.”
Kandola emigrated to Canada when he was 19 and initially aspired to become a heavy-duty mechanic. But he was offered a job in the back room of a furniture store, and eventually became the manager.
Less than 10 years later, Kandola and friends started their own company. City Furniture and Appliances has 24 locations in B.C. and Alberta, including West Kelowna and Vernon.
“I’ve done well and as far as I’m concerned, it’s important to give back to the future of our community and region,” he says.
More than $4.25 million has been raised by the Okanagan College Foundation for the Health Sciences Centre.