An Okanagan man’s failed bid for compensation after a serious crash is a glimpse into the burden of proof required by ICBC when an unidentified vehicle is involved.
BC Supreme Court Justice Geoffrey Gaul ruled this month that Vernon resident Christopher Clark, 50, didn’t do enough to identify a pickup truck driver he said ran him off the road in September 2016.
Clark, 50, suffered serious injuries when he crashed into a ditch after he said an oncoming vehicle crossed into his lane.
Clark was camping on Sept. 2 with his wife, as well as his sister and her kids, in Enderby. In the afternoon, Clark left the campground in his wife’s Jeep Patriot to pick up supplies at the Ashton Creek Store, about 15 minutes away.
The road was clear and dry.
As Clark drove through a curve on Mable Lake Road, he noticed a pickup truck in the oncoming lane crossing the yellow line into his lane.
Clark steered right to avoid a crash, then corrected left. The vehicle began to slide and he counter-steered to try to regain control. However, the front left wheel hit a depression in the road and the Jeep darted across the road, hit the ditch and rolled, then came to a rest on its side.
“Mr. Clark was stunned and injured in the accident, but he was able to extricate himself from his vehicle,” said Gaul in his March 17 judgment.
A green hatchback Clark had seen at the store stopped at the scene and the driver got out to help.
Clark was taken to hospital where medical staff treated him for multiple fractured ribs, a pulmonary effusion, soft tissue injury to his upper back, and a strain to his right arm.
“For the most part his injuries have healed; however, he continues to suffer from intermittent back pain,” said Gaul.
Clark owned his own semi-trailer and operated independently under his own unincorporated company, Rothport Transport, which focuses on travelling between the Okanagan and the Lower Mainland.
He argued he’s a conscientious driver, and that the oncoming pickup truck was responsible for the crash.
“Mr. Clark claims to have driven over two million kilometers since his start in the trucking industry and by all accounts, he is an experienced and cautious driver,” said Gaul.
Clark sought compensation from ICBC for loss of earning capacity.
However, ICBC argued Clark’s claim should be dismissed because he failed to prove that he made reasonable efforts to identify the driver or owner of the pickup truck, as per the Insurance (Vehicle) Act. The insurance corporation disputed there even was an oncoming vehicle.
“ICBC disputes the existence of the second vehicle and submits Mr. Clark’s driving and the condition of the roadway were the causes of the accident,” said Gaul. “Moreover, ICBC argues that even if there was a second vehicle, the evidence presented by Mr. Clark is insufficient to prove that it caused or contributed to the accident.”
Clark argued he did try to identify the other driver, adding he took three distinct steps.
First, while recovering from home he called the Enderby RCMP detachment in an effort to speak with the investigating officer who had attended the scene of the accident.
Still, “Mr. Clark has no record of making this telephone call, and thus is compelled to rely upon his memory. According to Mr. Clark’s own evidence, he made the call roughly six days after the accident and its purpose was actually to provide the police with a statement regarding the accident.”
Clark said he never actually reached the officer and the officer didn’t return the call. He made no further attempts.
Second, Clark tried to find witnesses to the crash or anyone who could help identify the second vehicle by publishing ad in the local Enderby newspaper.
Third, Clark placed a handwritten notice that he had prepared on a telephone pole at the Ashton Creek Store where he had stopped to get supplies.
“He claims that given the circumstances of the accident, including the nature of the roadway and its remote location, identifying the unknown driver or owner of the Second Vehicle was a practical impossibility and for him to have done more than he did would have been an exercise in futility,” said Gaul.
However, Gaul argued there was more Clark could have — and should have — reasonably done to identify the oncoming vehicle.
The judge said Clark should have made a greater effort to speak with the investigating officer, and through police, he may have been able to get the contact information for the driver of the hatchback. He should have also tried to contact the residents of the house adjacent to the crash scene. He should have had the newspaper ad published closer to the date of the crash, and more than just once. There’s also a bulletin board at the entrance of the Ashton Creek Store where Clark could have posted his notice.
“Mr. Clark’s failure to follow up with the police was, therefore, a significant missed opportunity, and demonstrates an unreasonable lack of persistence on his part,” said Gaul.
Clark’s evidence also suffered from inconsistencies and an overall lack of credibility, said Gaul.
“Puzzlingly, he would, at some points in his evidence, claim that he had a poor memory of the second vehicle, the accident and its aftermath; yet at other points he would vigorously assert that he remembered specific details. As a witness, Mr. Clark was obtuse and combative in cross‑examination and his evidence was often evasive and difficult to understand. It was, I say with respect, extremely challenging to distinguish between what Mr. Clark actually knew about the second vehicle and the accident and what he believed he knew or had recreated in his memory based upon feelings, assumptions, suppositions, and after-the-fact reasoning. The nebulous quality of Mr. Clark’s testimony undermined the credibility and reliability of his evidence to a significant degree.’
Gaul noted Clark said nothing at the scene of the accident to the woman from the green hatchback, to the ambulance attendants, or to the RCMP officer, about the existence of the second vehicle. He also failed to mention this second vehicle to any of the medical staff when he was in the hospital.
“Equally concerning is the fact that Mr. Clark did not disclose the existence of the second vehicle until a week or more after the accident and only after he had attended the accident scene and had taken images and measurements of the roadway. Again, he was at a loss to explain why that was.”
Gaul dismissed Clark’s action against ICBC and ordered costs against him.
The BC Supreme Court case was heard in Kelowna Jan. 18-22.