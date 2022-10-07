Kelowna-area residents are being asked to help regional district officials develop a new agricultural strategy.
An online questionnaire has been launched at yours.rdco.com
Questions include such things as how often you buy local, how important is protecting farmland to you, what you see as the greatest threat to local agriculture, and the positive and negative effects of living close to farmland.
There are about 800 farms in the Central Okanagan that employ approximately 4,400 people, the regional district says.
Fifty-five percent of all land in the City of Kelowna has an agricultural zoning and about 40 percent of it is within the provincially-regulated Agricultural Land Reserve.
But the actual business of farming in greater Kelowna has been under pressure for many years due to a variety of factors.
Total farmland in the Central Okanagan dropped 25 per cent between 2011 and 2016, with the number of farms also falling 14 per cent and average farm size shrinking 13 per cent, according to a provincial report released in 2017.
That report brought together data from Statistics Canada, the Agricultural Land Commission, and the Ministry of Environment.
In the Central Okanagan, total farmland area fell from 31,368 ha in 2011 to 23,461 ha in 2016.
Factors that make farming increasingly difficult in the Central Okanagan, the report stated, include:
- Lower production costs in other parts of the world, which may allow fresh produce to be imported more cheaply than local growers can produce it
- the high cost of agricultural land, despite much of it being shielded from development pressures, which can discourage young people from getting into farming
- difficulties many farmers have in finding seasonal workers
The regional district says a background report on its new agricultural strategy will be finished by the end of this year.