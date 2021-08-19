Every morning at 6 o’clock in downtown Kelowna, an effort is made to count the number of people who’ve spent the night outdoors.
Bylaw officers try to tally those who’ve slept in doorways, courtyards, alleys, and other open spaces between Okanagan Lake and Richter Street, and Highway 97 to the base of Knox Mountain.
“It’s an imperfect count,” the city’s community safety director Darren Caul said Wednesday.
“But over the last three months, we’re typically counting about 40 people a day who are sheltering outdoors.”
The actual number who are homeless would be considerably higher, Caul suggests, because the bylaw officers can only count those they come across or can observe.
“These are people who are able to be located readily in the mornings, who’ve been conspicuously sheltering in the downtown and north end,” he said. “In no way does that reflect the total number of people who are sheltering outdoors, or the total number of people who are in need of housing in our community.”
Downtown residents, business owners, and others who’ve had volatile interactions with homeless people and/or people who may be experiencing substance abuse or mental health problems should always call police, Caul said. “We hear about those issues when people continue to, as they should, report to police,” Caul said.
Police and bylaw officers will always respond, he said, but dealing with the situation is rarely as straightforward as many people would like it to be.
In some cases, officials will advise people on ways they can “harden” their properties against damage and trespass, he said. In others, they will try to connect those accused of troublesome behaviour with the appropriate mental health and social service agencies, he said.
In areas where complaints have increased, such as the area around the St. Paul Street community garden, bylaw and police patrols will be stepped up, Caul said.
“Each situation is unique,” Caul said. “Though we know that, when we increase bylaw and RCMP presence, the impact that we have is purely one of displacement.”
“We can be effective in moving the problems elsewhere. This is symptomatic of the reality that we do not have enough adequate housing in our community for all those in need,” Caul said.
Asked why police don’t arrest on the spot people who are said to be homeless and displaying aggressive or dangerous behaviour, Caul said experience has shown that’s rarely a possible or desirable solution.
“The criminal justice system is not designed today to handle these kinds of issues, nor should it,” Caul said. “People who are unhoused are not a homogenous community. There are some who are engaged in criminal activity, and there are many who are not.
“There are some who are very sick, and there are others who are not,” he said. “On a case-by-case basis police, in combination with health officials, need to be addressing the situation.
“But jail is not a viable option, nor it is a suitable solution, in most situations,” Caul said, since people may be incarcerated without receiving the help they need, only to re-offend upon release.
He noted a community court was established three months ago in Kelowna to try to find non-custodial solutions for people charged with criminal offences who have substance abuse or mental health problems.
“Criminalizing some of these actions seems really appealing on the surface but it’s actually not viable, nor is it effective, and it’s incredibly costly,” he said.
“And that’s why the (community) court has been created, so that it can address the underlying drivers for why people are on our streets and coming into conflicts with neighbours and businesses.”