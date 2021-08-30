A long-closed elementary school could be re-opened to deal with burgeoning student numbers in Kelowna's Mission neighborhood.
The re-opening of Bellevue Creek elementary, currently leased to a church, will be among those proposals put forward in a public consultation process this fall.
Also up for consideration is converting Dorothea Walker Elementary to a French Immersion-only school.
The three existing elementary schools in the Mission are collectively at 129%, or 320 extra students, of designated capacity, trustees will hear at a Wednesday meeting.
"All three sites are very constrained and have significant parking and traffic congestion concerns," secretary-treasurer Ryan Stierman writes in a report to trustees.
Although the district owns vacant land designated for schools in the Upper Mission, the provincial government is not likely to provide the necessary construction funding since Bellevue Creek could be re-opened, Stierman says.
A refurbished and re-opened Bellevue Creek could accommodate more than 300 students.
After a months-long public consultation process, trustees are expected to make decisions on the Mission elementary schools at their meeting on Jan. 26, 2022.
That's the same meeting where a decision is expected on the future of French Immersion programs in West Kelowna.
A public consultation process on how to adjust the program with the pending demolition of George Pringle Elementary will start in mid-September.
School district staff will make recommendations to trustees in December, after which time more public comment will be invited.
If the provincial government provides the necessary funds, George Pringle will be closed and demolished next year, with a new high school built on the downtown Westbank site. It's planned to open in September 2025.
The English language students at George Pringle will be-directed to a re-opened Webber Road Elementary in September 2022. But it isn't yet known where the French Immersion students will be sent with the options being Glenrosa Elementary, Hudson Road Elementary, or a combination of the two.
Also to be decided is if the Westside's high-school French Immersion program will be developed at Mount Boucherie Senior Secondary, or located at the new high school planned for Westbank.
An overall review of school catchment areas on the Westside is also planned.