Across B.C., hospitalizations related to the disease have risen from 328 to 369, data released Friday by the B.C. Centre for Disease Control indicates. Of those case, 38 patients are in intensive care, compared to 37 a week earlier.
Twenty-six more British Columbians have died of the disease, including 10 in the IH region, making the toll 4,680 since the onset of the pandemic in early 2020
Earlier this fall, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said modelling suggested COVID-19 cases in hospitals would peak at about 1,00 between November and January.
Peak hospitalization for COVID-19 in the Interior Health region was in early February, at 195. Twenty-six of those patients were in intensive care.