New Montreal clinic will be part of Quebec network studying long COVID, Lyme disease

Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 have risen in both Interior Health and across the province as a whole, the B.C. CDC says. The virus that causes the illness is shown here in a photograph taken with an electron microscope.

 File photo
Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 have risen across the Interior Health region from 35 to 58 in the past two weeks. Nine patients are in intensive care, compared to six a week earlier.

Across B.C., hospitalizations related to the disease have risen from 328 to 369, data released Friday by the B.C. Centre for Disease Control indicates. Of those case, 38 patients are in intensive care, compared to 37 a week earlier.

Twenty-six more British Columbians have died of the disease, including 10 in the IH region, making the toll 4,680 since the onset of the pandemic in early 2020

Earlier this fall, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said modelling suggested COVID-19 cases in hospitals would peak at about 1,00 between November and January.

Peak hospitalization for COVID-19 in the Interior Health region was in early February, at 195. Twenty-six of those patients were in intensive care.