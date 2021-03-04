Provincial health officials say they're pleased federal officials have now endorsed the strategy of delaying the second COVID-19 vaccination shot.
The B.C. government had already decided to delay the second shot to four months, to give the booster to try to deliver as many primer shots as possible.
"We are pleased to see that today, the National Advisory Council on Immunization, as well as Canada's Council of Chief Medical Officers of Health, have endorsed this approach," provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said in a joint statement Wednesday.
"Our goal is to protect as many people as possible, as quickly as possible, through the available COVID-19 vaccines. With a single primer dose, these vaccines are helping to stop outbreaks and reduce serious illness and death," they said.
"More people vaccinated - whether in Nanaimo, Nelson, or North Vancouver - makes us all safer," Henry and Dix said.
Delaying the second shot to four months had raised some concerns, with health experts divided on the wisdom of the approach.
In response, Henry said this week that the overwhelming evidence from the "real world" was that the first vaccine shot provided significant protection against the virus that causes COVID-19 and that delaying the second shot was a reasonable way to make the limited supply go further.
"We've learned that outside of the labs, on the ground and in the real world, the initial dose of the approved vaccines that we have here in Canada are highly effective," Henry said during a Tuesday briefing.
She bristled at some of the criticism, saying it was "unfortunate" that it was coming from people like Canada's chief science adviser Mona Nemer who were "not involved" in discussions about delaying the second shot.
On Wednesday, the government said 542 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed across B.C., including 43 in the Interior Health region.
Just under 290,000 doses of vaccine have been administered, about 30% of which were second shots.