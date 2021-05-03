The four month interval between a person's first and second COVID-19 vaccination shots could be reduced as more doses arrive in B.C.
Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Monday it's possible the time-lag could be shortened with more than one million doses expected to be delivered this month.
"We are looking at the potential of decreasing the interval to less than 16 weeks for most people," Henry said Monday.
"As we open up immunization to all adults, and we get everybody with their first dose, we'll be able to speed up dose two as well," she said. "We'll be looking at how we can do that in the coming months and weeks ahead."
As of Monday, almost 1.9 million British Columbians have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot. More than one million doses will arrive in B.C. in May, Henry said.
"Everybody will get their vaccine and will get their turn, and that turn now is coming soon," she said.
Some people who've already received an AstraZeneca vaccine could be given a Pfizer or Moderna shot for their second dose, Henry said.
"It may turn out that it is a better, stronger immune response to receive a second dose with a different vaccine," she said. "We don't yet know that, but it could be that we'll be able to provide the MRNA vaccines, like Pfizer or Moderna, as a second dose for people who've received AstraZeneca, or vice versa.
"So those are the things that we'll continue to follow and when we get that information, we'll provide it to you," Henry said.
Between Friday and Monday, 1,137 more cases of COVID-19 were confirmed across B.C., including 106 in the Interior Health region. The daily average of 725 new cases continued a steadily declining trend from a peak of more than 1,000 cases a day in early April.
"What we're seeing is decreasing, slowly but surely, decreasing case rates in our communities," Henry said.
Experience in places such as the United Kingdom and the U.S. suggests that, once new cases begin to drop, the pace of the downward trend can accelerate, Henry said.
But that depends, she said, on continuing to abide by public health protocols such as maintaining physical distancing, staying local, and keeping your number of personal contacts small, and getting vaccinated as soon as possible.
Registration for vaccination is open now to all age groups on the provincial website, Get Vaccinated, and Health Minister Adrian Dix urged everyone to fill out the form so they will be notified of an appointment time as soon as possible.
"Every time someone gets immunized in B.C., that makes every one of us safer," he said.
Three-quarters of British Columbians over 60 have been vaccinated, Dix said.