A shortage of school bus drivers looms in Kelowna as older operators hit the road.
Recruitment of new drivers to replace retiring ones is one of the challenges facing Central Okanagan Public Schools as it prepares this spring to handle an expected 6,000 ridership applications for the 2021-2022 academic year.
"Training and hiring of new drivers is ongoing but we predict bus driver shortages to increase as a majority of our bus drivers near the retirement stage of their career," operations director Mitch Van Aller will report to trustees at a meeting next week.
Last year, the district had about 90 drivers, half of whom were 60 or older. In addition to advancing age, some of the drivers were "immune-compromised" and did not return to work because of the COVID-19 pandemic, district staff say.
Other challenges include uncertainty over what COVID-19 protocols will need to be retained for the 2021-2022 school year, a system that's at capacity on most routes, and a rising number of student passengers with special needs.
The expected resumption of field trips, after a year-long pause due to the pandemic, will also put extra pressure on school bus operations, Van Aller says.
Under the provincial School Act, districts are not required to provide busing.
But the Kelowna district has long chosen to offer system-wide busing, and the local school bus fleet is now the largest in the province. There are 68 bus routes, 10 of which are for students with special needs.
About one-quarter of all 24,000 Kelowna public school students ride a school bus.
Since the busing fee of $300 per student does not cover even half of the $5 million in total operational costs, a public subsidy is required.
Students are considered eligible for busing if they live more than three kilometres from the nearest elementary school, four kilometres from the nearest middle school, or 4.8 km from the nearest high school.
Parents who want to ensure their eligible child has a seat on a school bus must register by May 31.