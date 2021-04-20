The source of a foul door at an evacuated West Kelowna building has not been determined but residents can still return home.
A 'Do Not Occupy' order issued by West Kelowna Fire Rescue has been lifted, Chief Jason Brolund says.
"The building owner has provided a satisfactory assurance from a qualified environmental professional as required under city bylaws," Brolund says in a a city release.
"The report states that, following their investigation and monitoring, the building is safe to occupy," Brolund says.
"This meets the requirements of the City of West Kelowna and assures us and the public that is safe (for residents) to return," he says.
A definitive cause of the bad smell was not determined. On Monday, Brolund said some of the 150 renters who'd been evacuated on Sunday said the odour had a strong chemical smell, and caused some minor irritation.
No one who was evacuated from the multi-storey building, at 3623 Elliott Rd., required hospitalization or treatment from paramedics.