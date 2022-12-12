Ambulance service has been expanded again in the Central Okanagan, B.C. Emergency Health Services says.
Three cars that were taken out of service in November when BCEHS and the paramedics’ union couldn’t reach an agreement on staffing have been put deployed again.
“The two stations in Kelowna will again have a combined 10 regularly staffed ambulances, and they will now be permanent resources,” BCEHS said a statement.
Across the province, 75 paramedic positions and 115 emergency medical responder positions were advertised in early December, in addition to the 258 permanent positions in rural and remote communities that were added earlier this fall.
Ambulance service throughout B.C. was bolstered after the onset of the pandemic early 2020. But the expansion was considered to be a temporary measure, and language in the union’s collective agreement meant the positions could not be staffed indefinitely on a part-time basis.
“The latest new positions mean that temporary paramedic positions introduced in 2020 to staff 55 new ambulances as part of the COVID-19 pandemic response will now be converted to permanent resources,” BCEHS says.
Vernon and Penticton will also get new permanent ambulances positions with the hiring to be done early next year, BCEHS says.