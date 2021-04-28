Construction of a waterfront path, stalled for a year by the discovery of an Indigenous artifact, has resumed with completion expected by June.
The 120-metre trail will link Strathcona Park next to Kelowna General Hospital with the Royal Avenue beach access one block north.
Although it's a relatively short stretch, development of the trail has been years in the making because of various procedural delays.
"We've finished putting in the necessary fill and we started preparing the path yesterday," Andrew Gibbs, a senior project manager with the City of Kelowna, said Wednesday.
"The path should be open for the public to use by the end of May or early June, certainly in time for the summer," he said. "But until it's ready, we're asking people to stay out of the area."
Along the shore of Okanagan Lake, the strip of land between the high- and low-water mark is public land. Between Strathcona Park and Royal Avenue, the city also owns a 15-metre wide property.
Over the decades, however, some encroachment took place on this public land, with several upland property owners extending fences and landscaping that blocked public access along the shoreline.
The city signalled its intention to reclaim this land for public use as far back as 2013, by including $275,000 in that year's municipal budget for construction of a path and beach.
But it wasn't until 2018 that the provincial government, which has jurisdiction over the Crown land foreshore, agreed in principle to the path's construction. It took another year for the necessary permit to be issued.
Work started in March 2020 - but was quickly shut down when an Indigenous artifact was discovered.
Archeological analysis, conducted with the involvement of the Westbank First Nation and Vernon-based Okanagan Indian Band, determined it to be a lithic fragment, or a by-product of Indigenous tool-making. No other items of archeological significance were found in the area.
In early April, the paperwork needed for a resumption of the path's construction was approved by the provincial government. Along with a landscaped path, the beach area will include a new sand-and-gravel product called 'Beach Nourishment' to make the shoreline resistant to erosion caused by wind and waves.
It will be a more aesthetic alternative, Gibbs said, to rip-rap - essentially, large boulders - that are often placed along the shore to prevent erosion.