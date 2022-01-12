Milsom

West Kelowna Mayor Gord Milsom raises his hand at a meeting Tuesday to vote against a city grant for the food bank. The application was incomplete, he said.

 City of West Kelowna

Some groups asking for the financial support of the City of West Kelowna have come away empty-handed.

City council this week approved $107,000 in grants to community groups and non-profits. Almost $200,000 had been requested.
 
"There's a lot of good causes here, but we only have so much money," Mayor Gord Milsom said.
 
"I struggle in determining which ones deserve money and which ones don't," agreed Coun. Jason Friesen. "It's always a tough call."
 
Groups that were denied a grant included the Autism Society of B.C., Crossing Creek Community Theatre, a French language pre-school, the Okanagan Comedy Festival Society, the YMCA, and the Central Okanagan food bank's West Kelowna operation (which already gets a $5,000 property tax waiver).
 
Food bank directors did not provide a copy of the organization's financial statements, Mayor Gord Milsom noted: "It was an incomplete application in that regard."
 
Voting against a $7,000 grant to the food bank were Milsom and councillors Doug Findlater, Rick de Jong, and Carol Zanon. In support were councillors Friesen and Stephen Johnston. Coun. Jayson Zilkie was absent.
 
"A lot of people are strapped for food and cash and are in a difficult time," Johnston argued unsuccessfully in support of a grant for the food bank. "It's an essential service for so many of our residents."
 
Reasons for rejection of other grant requests cited by councillors included the apparently healthy bank balance of some groups, limited presence in the community, duplication of existing services, and programming that should be funded by the provincial government.
 
"I don't want to compare each group to the other because they're each worthy," Zanon said as councillors engaged in a nearly hour-long and animated debate about the merits of funding each of the 28 groups. In the end, 20 groups received grants.
 
The largest grant, of $30,000, was approved for the Westside Celebration Society, which puts on the Westside Daze festival each Canada Day.
 
Other organizations that got grants were the Boy Scouts, Girl Guides, Red Cross equipment loan program, the West Kelowna Yacht Club, West Kelowna Youth Ambassador program, and the Air Cadets.