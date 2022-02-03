Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 may have peaked across B.C. but patient numbers are still going up in the Interior Health region.
Almost twice as many people with COVID-19 are in IH hospitals now as was the case just nine days ago.
A total of 174 people infected with the disease are hospitalized, up from 89 on Jan. 25. Of those now in hospital, 29 are in intensive or critical care.
And although new case counts are an imperfect measure of the spread of the disease - because testing is not recommended for most who have symptoms - the number of new infections reported in Interior Health on Wednesday, at 602, was the highest since the 618 new cases reported on Jan. 27.
Elderly people continue to make up a disproportionate percentage of the hospitalized. About one in three of the 1,194 British Columbians who were in hospital with the Omicron variant of COVID-19 since December have been aged 90 or older.
For those patients their average length of stay has been four days compared to seven days for patients with the Delta variant. And those with Omicron who were hospitalized were two-thirds less likely to require critical care, and less than half as likely to die, than those with the Delta variant.
On Monday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said that older people now being infected with the Omicron variant were much less likely to require hospitalization than during previous waves of the pandemic.
“The severity of the illness for most is far less and this is absolutely because of the very high levels of vaccination and booster doses among residents of long-term care and in staff,” Henry said.
She also said that, province-wide, hospitalizations related to COVID-19 had peaked and were on a downward trend. “It does look like we are at our peak of hospitalizations,” she said. “It’s coming down among all age groups.”
A key difference concerning recent hospitalizations related to COVID-19, compared to earlier waves, is the acuity of the infection in the patient.
For 44% of them, COVID-19 was not the reason they were admitted to hospital; rather, they were admitted for other health reasons and were subsequently determined to also have COVID-19 while they were in hospital.