Rutland still has the fastest local spread of COVID-19 and the lowest vaccination rate, updated data shows.
The rate of 12 cases per 100,000 people in Rutland is highest among the six sub-regions of the Central Okanagan, according to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.
Next-highest is in the unincorporated regions in the west and east of the Central Okanagan and Peachland, at 10 cases per 100,00 population.
The case rate is seven in Lake Country, six each in West Kelowna and Glenmore, three in Okanagan Mission.
In Penticton, the case rate is three per 100,000 population, and it's nine in Vernon/Coldstream. No cases were reported in Summerland.
Meanwhile, the vaccination rates for most areas in the Okanagan are slightly below the provincial average of 72.4%.
Rutland has the lowest rate in greater Kelowna among people aged 12 and older, at 61%. Here are the vaccination rates for other areas of the Central Okanagan:
- Lake Country 62%
- rural (including Peachland) 63%
- West Kelowna 66%
- Downtown/central Kelowna 68%
- Glenmore 70%
- Okanagan Mission - 72%
The vaccination rate among people who are 50 or older is significantly higher in all Okanagan regions. Top rate in the Valley is in the Lower Misison, where 84% of everyone 50 and older has at least one vaccination shot.
In Summerland, 83% of people over 50 are vaccinated, as are 82% of Pentictonites in this age group.