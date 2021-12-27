A Vernon couple’s demand for almost $300,000 in compensation after a neighbour installed two privacy screens that partially blocked their view of Okanagan Lake has been dismissed.
Joel and Samantha Becker claimed the privacy screens were intended as a “spite fence” and resulted in their lake view being "stolen.”
But the Civil Resolution Tribunal said "spite fence" is not recognized in Canadian law and, in any event, found the privacy screens neither significantly impacted the lake view nor violated the strata building’s regulations.
“I find the bylaws provide no authority for the strata to remove the privacy screens,” tribunal member Chad McCarthy wrote in a decision released last week.
He dismissed all of the Becker’s claims, including one for $180,000 of allegedly lost property value, $50,000 for “hardship due to discrimination and alienation”, and $30,000 for what they said was the total value of the bylaw fines that should have been issued by the strata council to their neighbour.
The Beckers also accused their neighbour of harassment and stalking. But their complaint was filed against the strata council of the building on Brooks Lane, which they said did not enforce applicable regulations designed to preserve residents' lake views.
McCarthy said those regulations referred to instances where views were unreasonably obstructed by trees, shrubs, and other living vegetation, not by the privacy screens. He said the Becker’s neighbour had not violated any of the 10 bylaws as alleged by the Beckers.
The privacy screens, each one metre square, were the neighbour’s personal property, not permanent alterations to the strata building, McCarthy said.
In his ruling, McCarthy cited a 2017 B.C. Supreme Court judgment which read in part: “Based on legal principles concerning nuisance . . . loss of a view — even a beautiful view — cannot be characterized as an interference with the use of land that would be intolerable to an ordinary person, so as to create an actionable nuisance”.