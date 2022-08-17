Language diversity may be on the rise in Canada as a whole but English is almost as dominant as ever in the Central Okanagan.
It is the mother tongue of 86.4% of all the people who live in the Central Okanagan, new data from the 2021 Census released Wednesday shows.
That’s down only slightly from the 86.8% of greater Kelowna residents who identified English as their mother tongue in 2016.
The next most common mother tongue in the Central Okanagan is German at 2.2% of residents, down from three percent in 2016. The number of Punjabi speakers has increased, from 1.2% of the local population in 2016 to 1.8% last year.
French is the mother tongue of 1.9% of Kelowna-area residents, the same percentage as in 2016.
No other languages were identified as the mother tongue of more than one percent of Kelowna-area residents in the latest Census.
Across greater Kelowna, 11.7% of residents have a mother tongue other than English or French. The national average is now 25%, Statistics Canada says.
“From 2016 to 2021, the number of Canadians who predominantly speak languages other than English and French at home grew significantly,” Eric Caron-Malenfant, a Statscan’s deputy head, said during a media briefing.
The trend is mainly driven by immigration and continued even during the pandemic when immigration slowed considerably due to COVID-19 health restrictions and related backlogs, Caron-Malenfant said.