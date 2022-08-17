Scan

New language data from the 2021 federal Census was released Wednesday by Statistics Canada. While language diversity is on the rise nationally, English is only slightly less dominant in Kelowna now than it was in 2016.

Language diversity may be on the rise in Canada as a whole but English is almost as dominant as ever in the Central Okanagan.

It is the mother tongue of 86.4% of all the people who live in the Central Okanagan, new data from the 2021 Census released Wednesday shows.

That’s down only slightly from the 86.8% of greater Kelowna residents who identified English as their mother tongue in 2016.

The next most common mother tongue in the Central Okanagan is German at 2.2% of residents, down from three percent in 2016. The number of Punjabi speakers has increased, from 1.2% of the local population in 2016 to 1.8% last year.

French is the mother tongue of 1.9% of Kelowna-area residents, the same percentage as in 2016.

No other languages were identified as the mother tongue of more than one percent of Kelowna-area residents in the latest Census.

Across greater Kelowna, 11.7% of residents have a mother tongue other than English or French. The national average is now 25%, Statistics Canada says.

“From 2016 to 2021, the number of Canadians who predominantly speak languages other than English and French at home grew significantly,” Eric Caron-Malenfant, a Statscan’s deputy head, said during a media briefing.

The trend is mainly driven by immigration and continued even during the pandemic when immigration slowed considerably due to COVID-19 health restrictions and related backlogs, Caron-Malenfant said.