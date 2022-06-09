More than 450 Kelowna-area music students will perform at a June 26 concert in Prospera Place in support of Ukraine.
The students, from 11 middle and high school bands, will play ‘Kyiv 2022’, written by U.S. composer Brian Balmages. It has been performed in more than 200 cities in five countries.
“This piece is a tribute to the Ukrainian people and all proceeds from the sale of this music is going towards the Canadian-Ukrainian Foundation,” Central Okanagan Public Schools says in a Thursday release.
Admission to the June 26 event, from noon to 2:30 p.m., is by donation, and there will also be a vendor fair with artisans, crafters, and food trucks, all of which are donating a portion of their proceeds to Ukrainian relief efforts. Other bands and choirs will also be performing during the event.
In 2006, Balmages composed ‘Moscow 1941’ as a tribute to the heroism shown by the Soviet Red Army in defending Moscow against the Germans.
“I have decided that it is now time for an official sequel to one of my most popular pieces ever for young band - Moscow 1941. This new work, Kyiv 2022, was composed in the first few weeks of the Russian invasion into Ukraine, during which time the entire world has seen senseless tragedy, humanitarian crises, and incredible heroism and passion from the Ukrainian people,” Balmages says on his website.
“I hope band directors are able to use this piece to help students see how music can help us relate to the world around us, and also to offer a musical way to support the people of Ukraine,” he says.