Swimming won’t be very pleasant at Kelowna’s newest lakeside park and washrooms won’t be available for years.
Although Pandosy Waterfront Park will have a large sandy beach, the water itself isn't inviting.
“The bay is both shallow and quite weedy, so not suitable for swimming or motor boats,” states a city release issued Tuesday that marked the start of the park’s construction.
Beachgoers who look askance at the water but still want to cool off can use a “misting park” adjacent to the beach, the city says.
Despite its limited appeal for swimming, the park - being developed at the corner of Abbott Street and Cedar Avenue in the South Pandosy neighbourhood - is “well-suited” as a hub for paddle sports, the city says.
The Kelowna Paddle Centre is located on the property, and the area is popular because of its calm and shallow waters with paddleboarders and kayakers.
Other park amenities in the $3.85 million first phase of the park’s construction, expected to be complete by next spring, include a pedestrian promenade, naturalized area, and a waterfront walkway.
But there will be no washrooms until a new paddle centre is eventually built by the non-profit society, within five years.
Other future features of the park include a public pier, floating dock, and an event pavilion.
Not originally planned for construction until 2027, the new park was fast-tracked once the city began collecting a new fee from developers specifically for the construction of parks.
Previously, the only parks-related fee charged to builders was for the purchase of land that would eventually be turned into parks, using other funds available to the city.
Some residents of the South Pandosy area have long called for the park’s construction, noting the city began buying up waterfront properties in the area as they became available as far back as the 1980s.