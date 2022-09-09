A long-planned but repeatedly delayed downtown Kelowna high-rise will have slightly fewer hotel rooms than originally planned.
But the height remains the same, at 33 storeys, and other aspects of the revised project are similar to what was approved in 2020 by city council.
Since construction has not begun within the specified two-year window at the corner of Queensway and Water Street, previous authorizations have lapsed and the developer, Westcorp, must get new pemits from the city.
Municipal planners will recommend at a meeting Sept. 20 that council again grant permission for the project, which has a history dating back to 2014.
The most recent construction schedule was derailed by the pandemic and the developer’s difficulty in getting financing for what was once proposed to be an all-hotel project.
Now, the plan is for 175 hotel rooms, down from 184. The total number of residential units remains the same, at 65, and the project still includes a restaurant, retail shops, and a spa and wellness centre.