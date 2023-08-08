Kelowna wineries; Tasting in and on the town

While it lacks the distinct branding of say, the Naramata Bench in Penticton, or the Golden Mile near Oliver, the collection of wineries within Kelowna are a wine region tour de force all their own.
Fifteen wineries are found within the city limits, according to Wines of B.C.’s Explorer app. As noted in part one of the series, Kelowna’s Big Five (Sandhill, Tantalus, CedarCreek, St. Hubertus and Summerhill) are not included in this review. They are all excellent producers and great places to visit but the smaller or relatively new wineries within the city limits deserve a little love too.
That’s especially true after some sobering news, if you’ll pardon the pun, for the wine industry earlier this year. Last December’s freeze saw temperatures in the Okanagan drop to minus 30 C resulting in extensive damage to vineyards across the region. Wine Growers B.C. said in June that the 2023 grape and wine production could be down between 39 and 56 per cent, and direct revenue losses could total up to $145 million.
Furthermore, grape production has been falling in the Okanagan for years due to weather factors driven by climate change, so grapegrowers and winemakers are now planning for a future in which how grapes are grown and how wine is made looks different than it did a few years ago.
Kelownians have always been big fans of the excellent wines made here, but now seems like a great time to ramp up that support with visits to local wineries. Most charge a small fee for tastings; some take that fee off the price of any bottles you buy.
Let’s begin this week with Sperling Vineyards at 1405 Pioneer Rd. Organic is the thing at Sperling, and their organic amber pinot gris is a popular white. It’s fermented with wild yeast and no sulphites are added. More organic whites, some sparkling wines, a couple of reds and a late harvest vidal round out the portfolio. Music is offered on Thursday evenings with local musicians performing in the winery’s Vineyard Labyrinth. Yoga happens every couple of weeks in the labyrinth too. There’s a play place for kids and three special areas for tastings: the Vineyard Labyrinth, the Heritage Room and the picnic area. Book in advance at sperlingvineyards.com
The View Winery is at 1-2287 Ward Rd. Once an apple orchard, grapes were planted in the mid-1990s and the old fruitpacking house were converted into a winery in 2006. They claim to have produced Canada’s first wine in a can in 2013, their BLING sparkling white, which remains popular along with the sparkling pink BLING rosé. Happy Hour Sundays 1 to 3 p.m. in the winery’s picnic area offer live music and special prices on wines, ciders and charcuterie. Visit theviewwinery.com
SpearHead Winery is at 3950 Spiers Rd. Pinot noir is the focus here, but veteran Okanagan winemaker Grant Stanley also makes a pinot gris, chardonnay, reisling and a pinot noir cuvée that won a 2023 Lieutenant Governor’s Wine Awards gold. Try the rare white pinot noir too. Thursday nights 5 to 7 p.m. offer live music for five bucks and library wines by the glass. SpearHead placed fourth in the Top Ten small wineries in Canada at the 2021 National Wine Awards. Visit spearheadwinery.com
Nagging Doubt Winery is at 4513 Sallows Rd. Their 2021 Sallows Road off-dry Siegerrebe is a German grape varietal you won’t see much in the Okanagan. A couple of pinot noirs, a white blend and a red Bordeaux-style blend round out Nagging Doubt’s portfolio. Winemaker Rob Westbury once played drums in a punk rock band and worked in the corporate world before pursuing his dream of crafting premium Okanagan wines. Tastings are daily 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. by appointment. Visit naggingdoubt.com
Priest Creek Estate Winery is at 2555 Saucier Rd. They make it all: whites, rosés, reds, blends and sparklers. The 2022 Marsanne Roussanne and Viognier is fairly rare for an Okanagan white blend; those are the three white grapes that helped make France’s Rhone Valley famous as a wine region. Friday nights offer live music from 6 to 8 p.m. and The Spot food truck is at the winery serving up snacks. The tasting room is open daily 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome but reserving is best. Visit priestcreekwinery.com
Meadow Vista Honey Wines is at 3975 June Springs Rd. Honey wine is also known as mead, made and enjoyed in Europe, Asia and Africa for as long as 10,000 years. Meadow Vista makes various styles. Cloud Horse is the name of their traditional-style mead, and they add cinnamon, cardamom, coriander, nutmeg, and clove in the fermentation process to make Mabon, which tasting notes say pairs well with grilled meats or pumpkin pie. These meads come in at 12 per cent alcohol. The winery is home to 150 hives of bees. Visit any day 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. No reservations are needed for groups of six or less. The bistro is open 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. until October 31. Visit meadowvista.ca
Last but not least, we’ll throw in Scorched Earth Winery, 6007 Lakeshore Rd. (technically just outside the city limits). It grew out of the ashes of the 2003 Okanagan Mountain Park fire and is a certified organic vineyard. Small quantities of pinot noir, syrah and rosé are made along with a white pinot noir, a wine you won’t taste often. Tastings at Scorched Earth are by appointment only. Visit scorchedearthwinery.ca
That wraps up our wine tour in the city, but stay tuned for reviews of the bigger players both in town and across the lake.