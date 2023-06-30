Why the Kelowna Daily Courier won't be publishing Canada Day

It’s time to celebrate Canada Day and that includes our staff, so the Kelowna Daily Courier won’t be publishing July 1. But there’s lot of other things to do, including the Canada Day Fireworks show downtown on Saturday.
Celebrate Canada Day Kelowna is the free annual festival that brings the community together for drop-in games and live performances that are multi-generational and family-friendly. Food, artisan markets, art shows and lots of music is on offer. Last year’s festival saw over 60,000 people attend. The action is spread out over Waterfront Park, Jim Stuart Park, Kerry Park and Prospera Place. Closing fireworks take place at Waterfront Park at 10 p.m.
Go to festivalskelowna.com for a complete list of activities and music performances.
The local celebration is a community partnership between Festivals Kelowna, Folkfest, the Kelowna City Band and the many activity partners.
B.C. Transit is offering additional Canada Day service on routes 97, 10 and 11 to get people to and from the festivities in downtown Kelowna, including the fireworks. Buses will be running on a regular Saturday schedule on Canada Day.
Peachland is also offering lots of Canada Day activities beginning with a pancake breakfast at the 50+ Activity Centre from 8 to 11 a.m.
Afternoon activities in Heritage Park include a Canada Day kids t-shirt project, a magic act, a bouncy castle, waterslide, a beach run, Canada Day free cake and more. Peachland's mayor and council will lead the Canada Day opening ceremony and singing of the national anthem.
There are free concerts in Heritage Park from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m.
Get more information at peachland.ca.
Canada Day often means fireworks, but the Kelowna Fire Department is reminding residents to prioritize fire safety while celebrating this holiday long weekend – and that they can’t shoot fireworks off in their neighbourhoods without a permit.
“Canada Day is a time for joy and festivities, but it is crucial to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions to prevent fire-related incidents that can dampen the spirit of the occasion,” said Paul Johnson, the department’s fire prevention office.
“Fireworks, bonfires, and barbecues are common activities throughout Canada during this time, but they also pose potential risks if not handled responsibly.”
Johnson is reminding residents of these rules around pyrotechics.
Fireworks are not allowed in the city without obtaining a fireworks permit from the Kelowna Fire Department. Permits are only issued to firework technicians licensed with Natural Resources Canada and who have adequate liability insurance.
Bonfires/campfires are not allowed in city boundaries at any time. Use barbecues in a safe location away from flammable objects and structures. Keep children and pets at a safe distance from the barbecue and never leave it unattended while in use.
“Fire danger is very real for our community in such a dry season,” said Johnson.
“We want to stress that fireworks are strictly prohibited without a permit from the Kelowna Fire Department. We ask the public to not shoot fireworks off in their neighbourhoods. This year marks the twentieth anniversary of the Okanagan Mountain fire, which provides a good reminder that our community is not immune from large fire events.”
For more information or fire safety tips, visit kelowna. ca/fire.
Parking restrictions and road closures will be in place beginning tomorrow for the many Canada Day celebrations planned in Kelowna. For event details, go to festivalskelowna.com.
Public transit, biking, walking and carpooling are all options for getting downtown and home.
For those who choose to drive, Water Street will be closed to vehicle traffic from Cawston Avenue to Sunset Drive from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m.
Boat owners need to be aware the locks at Waterfront Park will also be closed from 6 a.m. on Saturday until 8 a.m. on Sunday, July 2.
The Dolphins parking lot at the corner of Water Street and Sunset Drive will be closed on Saturday from
6 a.m. until 11 p.m.
Two bays of parking in the City Hall lot will also be closed from 6 a.m. until 11 p.m.
The parking lot at Prospera Place will remain open during the event but accessed only from Cawston Avenue.
Vehicles can leave the Prospera Place lot via Water Street during the closure, but may only turn south toward Cawston Avenue; the northbound lane will be barricaded. Any vehicles left on Water Street during these closures will be courtesy-towed.
Visitors to Waterfront Park and the lakefront promenade are advised that set-up for the event take place today from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m.
During these hours, the lakefront promenade will be closed from the north end of Tugboat Beach through Rotary Marsh and Sunset Drive.
Visitors can access Waterfront Park via Rhapsody Plaza on Water Street.
You can get real-time parking space availability for the Library Plaza Parkade (1360 Ellis St.), Memorial Parkade (1420 Ellis St.) and Chapman Parkade (345 Lawrence Ave.) by visiting kelowna.ca/parking.
For the most up-to-date road work, road closures, and potential delays, visit kelowna.ca/roadreport.
Kelowna City Hall is closed Monday in observance of the Canada Day statutory holiday.
The Glenmore Landfill will be open regular hours on Monday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Parkinson Recreation Centre will be open on Monday with reduced hours, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Kelowna Memorial Park Cemetery administration office is closed Monday, but the cemetery is open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Access to the city’s online service request system is available anytime at kelowna.ca/onlineservices.