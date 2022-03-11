A five-storey building with almost 200 rental homes is proposed for the south-east corner of Gordon Drive and Lawrence Avenue near downtown Kelowna.
The developer says the proposed 192-suite building would serve as a good transition between the Highway 97 commercial corridor to the south and “quiet residential neighbourhoods” to the east.
There would be some commercial premises along Gordon Drive, according to a development application now under review by city planners.
“Architecturally, the West Coast material palate has been kept muted, with the use of soft and warm greys, whites, accented with warm wood-appearing materials,” the application states.
“The use of high value materials such as brick and polished concrete have been kept to commercial and residential touch points,” the document says.
The proposed building site currently has a child care centre. The redevelopment plans also indicate a child care centre as part of the new project.