Cirque du Soleil’s ‘OVO’ will be presented at Prospera Place June 9 through June 12. Seven performances are planned.
The show is billed by the Quebec-based acrobatic circus as a “colourful intrusion into a new day in the life of insects; a non-stop riot of energy and entertainment”.
OVO, which means egg in Portuguese, premiered in Montreal in 2009. On tour, it has been performed before more than seven million people in 155 cities across 26 countries.
“Through show-stopping acrobatics highlighting the unique personalities of selected insect species, OVO explores the beauty of biodiversity in all its contrasts and vibrancy,” a Cirque du Soleil release states.
Tickets are now available for Club Cirque members at cirqueclub.com
General ticket sales start April 4 at cirquedusoleil.com/ovo