Construction of an off-highway hiking and biking trail linking Peachland and West Kelowna has inched closer to reality with the receipt of a $10,000 government grant.
The funding, announced Tuesday, was included as part of $404,000 announced for non-vehicle related transpiration projects around B.C.
"Communities with smart, safe, and connected active transportation networks help people to leave their cars at home in favour of healthier, cleaner ways of getting around," Environment Minister George Heyman said in a release.
The Peachland funding will go toward planning of two off-highway trails promoted by the Trails of the Okanagan, a non-profit group hoping to establish a walking and cycling path largely separate from existing roads throughout the Valley.
One path would be at the south of town, along the old Fur Brigade Trail, portions of which still exist between Peachland and Summerland.
The other would be at the north end of town, the idea being to establish a 400-metre, off-highway connection between Buchanan Road with Seclusion Bay and Goat's Peak regional park in West Kelowna.
Currently, there is no way to walk or cycle between Peachland and West Kelowna without using the shoulder of Highway 97, which is a fairly unpleasant experience, Janice Liebe, of the Trails of the Okanagan society, told Peachland council in April when she appealed for the municipality's support of a new non-motorized corridor.
Council agreed to put forward a request for funding, which led to the receipt of the new grant.
Part of the proposed new path would follow the original alignment of Highway 97, just to the east of the existing highway. Since that's within the right-of-way, land acquisition costs would be reduced.
With the $10,000 government grant, planning on the proposed new trails can proceed so the projects would be shovel-ready when additional federal and provincial money becomes available for the construction of transportation projects.
The only other Okanagan town to receive new funding for hiking and biking projects was Osoyoos, which also got $10,000.