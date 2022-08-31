For the fourth time in two years, an Okanagan fire department has a new chief.
Ross Kotscherofski, who previously was fire services manager for the Central Okanagan Regional District, has taken charge of the North Westside department.
“I gained valuable experience overseeing the RDCO’s four fire departments, but my passion is really helping the community on the front line during a crisis,” Kotscherofski said in a release.
The North Westside chief’s position had been vacant since March when Ron Ewert resigned, never even having made a permanent move to the area after retiring as a Vancouver firefighter.
Alex Van Bruksvoort was appointed chief in June 2021 but resigned last December. Former chief Jason Sattherwaite was suspended in May 2020 and eventually left the department.
North Westside communities include Fintry, Ewings Landing, Westshore Estates, and Killiney Beach. In August 2021, 79 homes in the area were destroyed by the massive White Rock Lake fire, which burned for months between Vernon and Kamloops.
The area is represented by Wayne Carson, another former chief of the North Westside fire department who says he was forced out of the position by the Kelowna-based regional district in 2013.
Over the years, the North Westside fire department has attracted notoriety for other events, such as when a chief and deputy chief took a months-long vacation in Mexico during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.