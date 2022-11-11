Staff recommend council designate the J.N. Thompson House as a municipal heritage building, as requested by the property owner Shona Renay Harrison.
The two-storey home, built in 1911, is said to be a fine example of the Queen Anne Revival Style of architecture. It was previously located at 1875 Richter Street but was moved to 3940 Miller Rd. in Southeast Kelowna.
The home is substantially unchanged from its original construction and is particularly noteworthy for the rarity of its style in Kelowna, city officials say.
J.N. Thompson (1870-1956) was a prominent citizen, businessman, tobacco grower, and orchardist in Kelowna’s early days.
If heritage status is granted as expected, the home could not be altered without the owner getting special permission from the city.