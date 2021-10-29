The City of Kelowna plans to spend $1.5 billion on capital projects over the next decade.
Major changes from last year's plan, which carried an estimated price tag of $1.4 billion, include sooner-than-expected construction of a parkade at the city's airport.
The project, which will include construction of a hotel next to the terminal building with a commercial partner, had been earmarked for 2027.
But it's being fast-tracked five years, with construction of the hotel and parkade now envisioned for 2022 and 2023.
Also being accelerated under the new plan is further development of the Glenmore recreation park, bumped up to 2026 instead of 2029.
But other major projects are being pushed back, such as additional improvements at the airport, development of the new Casorso Park, and upgrades to Stewart Road in South East Kelowna.
Of the $1.5 billion in spending projected under the new 10-year-capital plan, the single largest share goes toward transportation-related projects, at $347 million.
The next biggest share is for new civic buildings, at $240 million, including a replacement of the Parkinson Recreation Centre.
Property taxes paid by Kelowna residents are projected to account for 11% of the capital plan's $1.5 billion cost, with city reserves covering 24%, fees paid by developers providing 22%, and municipal borrowing accounting for 12%.
Other money for the plan comes from fees collected from residents by municipally-owned utilities (12%), a tax paid at gas pumps by Kelowna drivers (five percent) and another local tax, called an infrastructure levy, at four percent.
Council will review the updated capital plan at Monday's meeting.