Penticton smashed a 50-year-old heat record on Wednesday, while three other Okanagan communities also set new temperature benchmarks.
Wednesday’s daytime high in the Peach City reached 36.2 C, easily eclipsing the previous record for the day of 33.9 C set in 1961, according to Environment Canada data.
Kelowna also hit 36.2 C, topping its previous high of 34.4 C set in 2007.
It was much the same story in Summerland, where the high of 35.4 C also topped the previous record of 34.7C set in 2007, and in Vernon, where the mercury reached 35.6 C, exceeding the old mark of 34.9 C achieved in 2007.
The only community in the Okanagan with an Environment Canada weather station that didn’t set a new heat record on Wednesday was Osoyoos, where the high of 36.2 C wasn’t enough to beat the record of 37 C set in 2007.
Environment Canada is forecasting today’s highs to be in the range of 30 C. The average high for this day is 23 C.