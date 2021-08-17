A chilly and drizzly end to August is good news for firefighters battling to control blazes burning around B.C.
"We've got a very favourable week ahead of us here," Todd Nessman, manager of fire operations for the B.C. Wildfire Service, said Tuesday. "We've had some precipitation in some of the key areas where we needed it up, upwards of 25 to 40 mm of rain hit some of the areas that are pretty crucial and which have been in a prolonged drought situation.
"The forecast doesn't solve the problem, but it helps," Nessman said, referring to an outlook for the Southern Interior that calls for temperatures in the mid 20 C range with the chance of rain each day pegged at between 20% and 60%.
"We won't be back into the same conditions that we've experienced, into the high 30s or anything like that, in the southern part of British Columbia, which is good for our staff and gives us the opportunity to get a handle on some of the challenging incidents that we've had."
Since April 1, the BCWS has responded to 1,560 fires, 50% more than normal for this point in the year. And 825,000 ha of forests have been destroyed, four times as much as usual.
People have been evacuated from 8,262 properties, and those living on another 23,000 properties are on evacuation alert.
Police say they haven't received any complaints about looting or unauthorized entry to evacuated areas.
"To date we haven't received any reports of criminality with respect to communities that are under order," RCMP S/Sgt. Janelle Shoihet said.
Tourists should continue to stay away from areas like the Okanagan that are being impacted by wildfire, provincial officials say.
"Most of B.C. is smoke free and not impacted by evacuation orders or alerts and we're encouraging people to choose those areas to travel to," said Brendan Ralphs, director of response for Emergency Management B.C.