Not everyone who lives on the north-west side of Okanagan Lake is interested in forming their own local government.
Residents of Trader's Cove and Wilson's Landing have made their views plain on the possibility of seceding from the Central Okanagan Regional District.
"They have no interest in a governance study, do not want to be involved, and do not want to pay for it," says Wayne Carson, a regional district politician.
But some of the people in the communities further north along Westside Road do want to see a costs-and-benefits analysis of possibly incorporating their communities.
They believe the Kelowna-based regional district does not deliver good value for taxdollars and is largely indifferent to the interests and wishes of their community, whose permanent residents number around 1,400.
In response, the regional district has created a committee to study the issue with a view to asking the government to fund a comprehensive incorporation study. The group, chaired by West Kelowna Mayor Gord Milsom, held its second meeting last week.
Consultant Allan Neilson said the first step will be to ask "a whole bunch" of questions of North Westsiders, on such things as their views of local government and what services they would like to have and are willing to pay for.
Residents will also be quizzed on their understanding of the nature and function of the regional district. Such forms of local government, he said, are "elegant and flexible" but not always well understood by the people they serve.
Should there be a desire for government change, options for North Westsiders might include incorporation, merging with the Vernon-based North Okanagan Regional District, or annexation by the City of West Kelowna.
"Who wouldn't want to join West Kelowna?" Neilson said, laughing. "The idea is to put forward, in as dispassionate and neutral a way as possible, the options to consider."